Doc Rivers Signed by Philadelphia 76ers In Five-Year Deal

Doc Rivers resigned as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week but has now reportedly found a new home with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN is reporting, “Sixers general manager Elton Brand on Monday reached out to Rivers and his agent, Lonnie Cooper, to gauge his interest in the Sixers job. Rivers soon was on a flight to Philadelphia, where meetings Wednesday with Brand and owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer had the sides moving quickly toward negotiating a multiyear deal.” It will reportedly be a five-year deal.

Rivers would be replacing Brett Brown, who was reportedly fired after the 76ers were lost in the first round of games.

Last month, the Los Angeles Clippers team blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference semifinals. In an official press release announced by the team on September 28, chairman of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer, confirmed that a “mutual decision” was made for Rivers to step down as head coach.

RELATED: Heading into the NBA Finals, LeBron James Talks About Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality’

“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times. He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise,” he said.

“I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles.”

Rivers said in a statement on September 28, “Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise.”



The 58-year-old also added, “Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support. Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”