Scottie Pippen Mourns Death Of Son, Antron

Scottie Pippen is mourning the death of his son, Antron.

The NBA Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Monday (April 19) to share that his firstborn son had passed away. He was 33.

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Pippen wrote, accompanied by photos of himself with his son. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

He continued: "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though -- Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Pippen concluded. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."