WNBA Star Asia Durr To Miss Second Season Due To Serious COVID Issues

New York Liberty star Asia Durr will reportedly miss the entire 2021 WNBA season over the lasting effects of COVID-19.

The 24-year-old shooting guard and second overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft sat out the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. Previously, she’s spoken publicly about how the virus has damaged her body and put her basketball career in jeopardy.

According to the WNBA’s website, the Liberty has placed her on the full-season suspended list and noted it was a “personal decision” for her to miss the season.

In January, Durr spoke with HBO’s “Real Sports” and revealed how COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on her life and career since testing positive in June, 2020.