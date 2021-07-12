Naomi Osaka Barbie Doll Sells Out On Amazon In Minutes

A Naomi Osaka Barbie doll has sold out on Amazon in minutes.

The collector's item hit the virtual shelves on Barbie.com and Amazon on Monday (July 12). The doll features the 2021 ESPYS Best Female Tennis Player of the Year wearing a Nike tennis dress with a brushstroke print, a white Nike visor, light blue tennis shoes, and a replica of her Yonex tennis racket.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Barbie Role Model series and to remind young girls that they can make a difference in the world,” Osaka said in an official press release. “I want young girls everywhere to feel empowered to dream big and to know that if they believe in themselves that anything is possible!”

It’s unclear when the doll will restock on Amazon, but you can pre-order available on Barbie.com for $29.99. It will start shipping on Aug. 15.

RELATED: WATCH: Naomi Osaka Netflix Documentary Series, Trailer

Additionally, a new Netflix documentary series that gives a behind the scenes look at Osaka's life will premiere on the streaming platform on July 16th.

The trailer offers glimpses into the life of the four-time grand slam champion, including her journey of balancing her career, fame, and trying to put her mental health first.

“I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me I feel like I should be using it for something,” the 23-year-old said in an official press release. “I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path.”