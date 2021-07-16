Gymnast Jordan Chiles' Mother Gets Delay In Prison Sentence

Thanks to a delay in her upcoming prison sentence, the mother of US Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles will be able to attend the Tokyo games to support her daughter in person.

According to PEOPLE, a federal judge approved a 30-day delay in the start of Gina Chiles' prison sentence for wire fraud. The legal team asked for her to begin the sentence on Aug. 26, to give Jordan "some additional time to have her mother's emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time in her young life."

Prosecutors did not object.

RELATED: Richard Sherman Arrested On Burglary Domestic Violence Charge

Court records claim Gina Chiles plead guilty after embezzling $1.2 million dollars from her clients and business partners through her commercial properties management business, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.

Karla Pearlstein is one such victim who alleges Chiles stole $945,00 from her. She said in a statement that she is unhappy with the prison delay, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. The courts have given her break after break. This is not the first time that they have allowed her to travel or delayed for sentencing because Jordan’s Olympic trials or whatever, but it’s a real disservice to those of us who she victimized. And, I’m not happy about it to be frank with you.”

Gina Chiles will serve one year and one day in federal prison.