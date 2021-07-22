Sha’Carri Richardson Shines In New Beats By Dre Ad Edited By Kanye West

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miluawkee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, fans were surprised to see track and field star, Sha’Carri Richardson featured in the latest Beats by Dre ad that also debuted an upcoming track off of the new Kanye West’s album entitled, Donda.

RIchardson, who is the fastest American woman in track and field, was headed to the 2021 summer Olympics in Tokyo before she was banned in early July after testing positive for marijuana, BET previously reported. The 21-year-old’s controversial suspension has been a hot topic with most people on opposing sides when it comes to the punishment for her actions.

RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson

The Beats by Dre ad highlights Richardson in her comfort zone on the track preparing to line up in the running blocks as West's unreleased track “No Child Left Behind” plays in the background. West also edited the one-minute video.