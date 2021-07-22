Sha’Carri Richardson Shines In New Beats By Dre Ad Edited By Kanye West

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miluawkee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, fans were surprised to see track and field star, Sha’Carri Richardson featured in the latest Beats by Dre ad that also debuted an upcoming track off of the new Kanye West’s album entitled, Donda.
RIchardson, who is the fastest American woman in track and field, was headed to the 2021 summer Olympics in Tokyo before she was banned in early July after testing positive for marijuana, BET previously reported. The 21-year-old’s controversial suspension has been a hot topic with most people on opposing sides when it comes to the punishment for her actions.
RELATED: 5 Things To Know About Sha’Carri Richardson
The Beats by Dre ad highlights Richardson in her comfort zone on the track preparing to line up in the running blocks as West's unreleased track “No Child Left Behind” plays in the background. West also edited the one-minute video.
“Sha'Carri doesn't need you to let her do anything,” the popular electronics company captioned in their Instagram post featuring their ad.
According to Beats by Dre, Donda will be released on Friday (July 23) along with an alternate edit of the ad featuring the track “Glory.”
Watch the ad with the “No Child Left Behind” track below:
Richardson proudly shared the new ad on her Instagram page letting her 2.2M followers know that, “There will be ups and down(s) in life, but it’s important to remember to RUN YOUR OWN RACE.”
Game 6 worked in favor of the Bucks who came into the series with a 3-2 lead, the team ultimately took home the win and the 2021 NBA Championship, beating the Suns 105-98. Their win is their first title in 50 years and first championship for standout player Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.
(Photo:Beats By Dre via YouTube)
COMMENTS