Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Cover Art Revealed

Album art for Kanye West’s 10th studio album Donda has officially been released. His latest project is named after his mother, who passed away in 2007.
Images of the album cover art designed by the late French-born artist Louise Bourgeois began circulating on Monday (July 19).
West will make his way to Atlanta for a listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22). Tickets are currently on sale on ticketmaster.com.
According to HipHopDX, the artist hosted his first listening event for Donda at a church in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 18). While the official tracklist has not been released, fans who attended the listening party in Vegas reportedly put together a list of who they think may be on the album. This includes Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Ty Dolla $ign, and Baby Keem.
(Photo by Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage for The Recording Academy)
