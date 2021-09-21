Trending:

Baltimore Ravens Honor Michael K. Williams During Game

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 19: The Baltimore Ravens take the field for the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Baltimore Ravens on September 19, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens Honor Michael K. Williams During Game

‘The Wire’ actor died earlier this month.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 / 02:32 PM

Written by Paul Meara

On Sunday (September 19), a whistling rendition of “The Farmer in the Dell” rang through M&T Bank Stadium prior to the Baltimore Ravens’ Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tribute was in honor of Michael K. Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based series The Wire. Williams, who portrayed the feared and revered stick-up man in the popular series, died earlier this month at the age of 54.

The Ravens shared a video of the moment when the song began, just before the players ran onto the field.

“For Omar,” the team captioned a tweet featuring the video.

David Simon, creator of The Wire and a former Baltimore Sun reporter, tweeted he "heard the sound of Omar whistling" from the stadium and "thought [he'd] lost [his] s**t."

"It's the little things that are gonna get me, I guess," Simon added. "But Michael [sic] gonna last."

Wiliams' character was often depicted in scenes on The Wire whistling the tune when he was stalking an enemy or a robbery victim.

On Sept. 6, Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn home. The Brooklyn native was famous for his role in The Wire, as well as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination.

According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found and it is believed he died from a possible overdose.

Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news