Baltimore Ravens Honor Michael K. Williams During Game

On Sunday (September 19), a whistling rendition of “The Farmer in the Dell” rang through M&T Bank Stadium prior to the Baltimore Ravens’ Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The tribute was in honor of Michael K. Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based series The Wire. Williams, who portrayed the feared and revered stick-up man in the popular series, died earlier this month at the age of 54.
The Ravens shared a video of the moment when the song began, just before the players ran onto the field.
“For Omar,” the team captioned a tweet featuring the video.
For Omar 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NT6TugVaEf— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021
David Simon, creator of The Wire and a former Baltimore Sun reporter, tweeted he "heard the sound of Omar whistling" from the stadium and "thought [he'd] lost [his] s**t."
"It's the little things that are gonna get me, I guess," Simon added. "But Michael [sic] gonna last."
Heard the sound of Omar whistling “Farmer In The Dell” from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my shit. It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last.— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021
Wiliams' character was often depicted in scenes on The Wire whistling the tune when he was stalking an enemy or a robbery victim.
On Sept. 6, Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn home. The Brooklyn native was famous for his role in The Wire, as well as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination.
According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found and it is believed he died from a possible overdose.
Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
COMMENTS