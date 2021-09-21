Baltimore Ravens Honor Michael K. Williams During Game

On Sunday (September 19), a whistling rendition of “The Farmer in the Dell” rang through M&T Bank Stadium prior to the Baltimore Ravens’ Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tribute was in honor of Michael K. Williams, who starred as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based series The Wire. Williams, who portrayed the feared and revered stick-up man in the popular series, died earlier this month at the age of 54.

The Ravens shared a video of the moment when the song began, just before the players ran onto the field.

“For Omar,” the team captioned a tweet featuring the video.