Racism Sparks Fight At Massachusetts High School Football Game, Coaches Say

Claims of racism sparked a fight at a high school football game in Massachusetts, and now, school officials and police are investigating.

According to Boston local station WCVB, Georgetown Public Schools Superintendent Carol Jacobs issued a statement saying there was a physical altercation during Friday night’s (September 17) football game between Georgetown and Roxbury Prep high schools, who was visiting.

Jacobs claims the altercation was between players and coaches of both teams as Georgetown police officers dispersed the crowds.

The superintendent said the cause of the physical altercation is still under investigation, however she did state there were allegations of “racially charged language.”

In a Facebook post made on Saturday, Roxbury Prep wide receiver coach Jamaal Hunt claimed his team was "ridiculed, called N-bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night" during the game.

"I’m still numb, but this is America. The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most," Hunt wrote. "I broke down. I watched racism ruin something that was supposed to be good to them."

The game, WCVB reports, came to a 44-8 win for Georgetown High with eight minutes remaining.

A Roxbury Prep spokesperson said in a statement that the school community is "appalled and hurt" by what transpired on Friday.

"Harassment and intimidation in any form is unacceptable, and any racist treatment and lack of appropriate supportive response is disturbing," the statement from the spokesperson said, according to WCVB. "We call on the Georgetown district to fully collaborate with us to investigate this incident and to take strong actions to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. Our priority will remain the safety and well-being of our community as we continue to advocate for racial justice, love and respect.”

Georgetown Police Chief Donald C. Cudmore told WCVB that no arrests were made on Friday, but that his department’s investigation is far from over. Additionally he said his department is working with the Essex District Attorney’s Office to fully investigate the fight and its cause.