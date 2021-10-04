Golden State Warriors Player Andrew Wiggins Gets COVID-19 Vaccine After Being Denied Religious Exemption

With the NBA season starting October 19, some players who are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine may find themselves on the bench. One player, Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins, tried to claim a religious exemption from the league-wide rule, but was denied.
On Sept. 24, the NBA released a statement saying they had "reviewed and denied" Wiggins’ exemption.
According to CBS Sports, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on October 3 Wiggins received the vaccine and he will be joining his team on the court, "Andrew got vaccinated. He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. So, I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that."
The National Basketball Players Association and the league’s players union have previously pushed back against the requirement for all players to get vaccinated. Currently, there is no mandate requiring NBA players to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. However, many cities, like New York City, require proof of vaccination to attend large indoor events, which also includes arenas for sports games.
