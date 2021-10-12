Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Coach After Racist, Homophobic And Misogynistic Emails Leak; Twitter Reacts

Jon Gruden has officially resigned his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after a series of emails leaked in which he repeatedly used homophobic and mysoginistic language.

According to CBS Sports, Gruden was already under investigation by the NFL for a 2011 email in which he used a racial trope to criticize NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. He admitted Friday that he also used profane language to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden, 58, said in a statement released Monday night (October 11). “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”



Raiders owner Mark Davis accepted Gruden’s resignation on Monday night.

The New York Times reported that Gruden’s controversial conduct extends far beyond those comments. According to the newspaper, he "casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language" to denigrate NFL peers from 2010 to 2018, when he rejoined the Raiders.

CBS Sports reported the NFL was "waiting on the Raiders to take action" and was prepared to "step in" if Las Vegas did not address the situation beyond a public denouncement.



Smith released a statement on Twitter responding to the controversy and acknowledging that the two men had talked. It is unclear what the details of that conversation was.