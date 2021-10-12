Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Coach After Racist, Homophobic And Misogynistic Emails Leak; Twitter Reacts

Jon Gruden has officially resigned his post as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after a series of emails leaked in which he repeatedly used homophobic and mysoginistic language.
According to CBS Sports, Gruden was already under investigation by the NFL for a 2011 email in which he used a racial trope to criticize NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. He admitted Friday that he also used profane language to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden, 58, said in a statement released Monday night (October 11). “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
Raiders owner Mark Davis accepted Gruden’s resignation on Monday night.
The New York Times reported that Gruden’s controversial conduct extends far beyond those comments. According to the newspaper, he "casually and frequently unleashed misogynistic and homophobic language" to denigrate NFL peers from 2010 to 2018, when he rejoined the Raiders.
CBS Sports reported the NFL was "waiting on the Raiders to take action" and was prepared to "step in" if Las Vegas did not address the situation beyond a public denouncement.
Smith released a statement on Twitter responding to the controversy and acknowledging that the two men had talked. It is unclear what the details of that conversation was.
Since the email leak, the social media and sports world is reacting. Keyshawn Johnson, a former player of Gruden’s in Tampa Bay, called him a “used car salesman.”
Others reacted as well. See what they had to say below.
here's my cnn appearance on jon gruden pic.twitter.com/WUibw1Ce6K— bomani (@bomani_jones) October 12, 2021
Jon Gruden’s emails are further & final proof for the necessity of minority voices in positions of power.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 12, 2021
In 2011, Gruden was a homophobic racially insensitive pervert. He was also the face of #MNF on ESPN, speaking to an audience of 13.3 million people weekly. pic.twitter.com/9rpZTVBPBj
Cancel Culture is not what Jon Gruden did to himself.— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 12, 2021
Cancel Culture is what the ENTIRE NFL OWNERSHIP did to Colin Kaepernick.
Jon Gruden's career is over. pic.twitter.com/BSE2982wLh— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 12, 2021
Nah this wild. Rich Mckay left a championship team he built, the year after they won to voluntarily work for the Falcons. Gruden should be tried before the world https://t.co/Qu4Od0pf2D— Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) October 12, 2021
#Raiders fans defending Gruden are sick. Your frustration should be at Gruden not “cancel culture”. HE put himself AND the franchise in this position. This is called ACCOUNTABILITY. He should be held accountable for his actions. I don’t want a man like him leading my franchise.— Fallon (@FallonSmithTV) October 12, 2021
I feel compelled to say this: If you saw the contents of these Jon Gruden emails and your first thought was, “Yeah, but this was a long time ago,” then you and I probably aren’t right for each other.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 12, 2021
Jon Gruden’s comments confirm what many of us have long known to be true: People in power speak differently behind closed doors.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 12, 2021
This goes beyond him, and the NFL should release their findings on the WFT under Dan Snyder. (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/UH8JUmRxma
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
COMMENTS