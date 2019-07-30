Deep Cover
The collision of two feuding Atlanta dealers shatters a tight-knit family in this tale inspired by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's "Deep Cover" from the Bill Duke film soundtrack.
BET Air (Artist In Residency) is an Instagram-specific activation that highlights the work of a visual artist (medium: painting, photography, graphic design, etc...) situated within the Black diaspora weekly, with a daily post (Mon – Fri) on the @BET Instagram page.
The franchise will relaunch on August 5th, 2019.
Each of the daily main BET feed post will feature a carousel consisting of 2 – 5 examples of the artists’ work, as well as a video clip (max: 1 min) of said artist speaking about their work or some aspect of their process. Additionally one longer video piece will be posted on the @BET IGTV page.
If you are an artist interested in being featured, or if you know an artist that we should consider, tag us in their work and include the #BETAiR hashtag so we can check them out!
The artists must sing after running an obstacle course, and Tamar Braxton coaches four teams of artists through the elimination challenge.
