BET Air

BET Air only on BET

BET Air

BET Air is an Instagram-specific activation that highlights the work of a different visual artist every week.

BET Air (Artist In Residency) is an Instagram-specific activation that highlights the work of a visual artist (medium: painting, photography, graphic design, etc...) situated within the Black diaspora weekly, with a daily post (Mon – Fri) on the @BET Instagram page.

The franchise will relaunch on August 5th, 2019.

Each of the daily main BET feed post will feature a carousel consisting of 2 – 5 examples of the artists’ work, as well as a video clip (max: 1 min) of said artist speaking about their work or some aspect of their process. Additionally one longer video piece will be posted on the @BET IGTV page.

If you are an artist interested in being featured, or if you know an artist that we should consider, tag us in their work and include the #BETAiR hashtag so we can check them out!

View this post on Instagram

Check me out for Day 2 on #BETAir @bet . . . #Repost• @bet #BETAir Week 2 || Day 2. Today we’re presenting another set of @JazmineLovine’s “Bloodline” work. Entitled: ““Cross Roads” and Untitled (Shapella)” [Pen on paper, 2018, 14”x18”], from the exhibition “To The Peaches”. Swipe left to hear more from Jazmine. [Video by @JdMalone33 & @jstnlamar, music by @iotosh]. “The idea of a safe space is not only a physical space, but how black women through shared experiences continue to necessarily hold one another up. It is an environment, person and/or action that allows one to be in relation to others without feeling judged or navigating social toxicity that is prevalent in most public spaces. In such spaces, I can trust that I am protected spiritually, emotionally, and physically.”. cc @Tunnelvisionartists collective #ArtistInResidency #jazminehayesart

A post shared by Jazmine Hayes (@jazminelovine) on

Written by BET Staff

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN SHOWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in shows