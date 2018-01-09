Social Awards Is Coming At You Live with Michael Blackson!

The Appren-dissed: Bye, Omarosa!
We say #byefelicia to Omarosa and whatever job it was she was doing in the White House.
Comedian and actor Michael Blackson will host this first-of-its-kind awards show celebrating the very best (and worst) in social media over the past year.
Executive produced by Mike Epps, the social media extravaganza will be filmed LIVE on Sunday, February 11 at 10 PM ET/ 7PM PT in Atlanta.
Interested in how this all came about? Here's your chance to find out! Check out the Facebook Live below to see how Michael Blackson and Mike Epps came together to make this all happen.
(Photo: Zev Schmitz/BET)
We say #byefelicia to Omarosa and whatever job it was she was doing in the White House.
The reception is in full swing and Mr. and Mrs. Davis enter the room to party up for the first time.
From your favorite celebrity follows to the biggest memes, hashtags and trends of the year, BET Social Awards will celebrate the very best (and worst) of social media in 2017. This show covers the most memorable social media moments that flooded your timelines. Plus, you'll have an exclusive chance to vote for your favorite social stars to take home the W!
COMMENTS