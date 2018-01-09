Social Awards Is Coming At You Live with Michael Blackson!

Want to know how Michael Blackson got the gig to be the host of one of the first-of-its-kind social award shows? Check it out here!

Comedian and actor Michael Blackson will host this first-of-its-kind awards show celebrating the very best (and worst) in social media over the past year.

Executive produced by Mike Epps, the social media extravaganza will be filmed LIVE on Sunday, February 11 at 10 PM ET/ 7PM PT in Atlanta.

Interested in how this all came about? Here's your chance to find out! Check out the Facebook Live below to see how Michael Blackson and Mike Epps came together to make this all happen.

