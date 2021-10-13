One Night Only?Season 2 E 1 • 10/13/2021
Chuck and Marie reach their breaking point with Hattie's antics, Nia joins the cast of "Cocoa's Butter," and Hattie fears she's ruined her chances with Ida B.
TwentiesS1 • E1Pilot
Nia gives herself an early birthday gift, Marie and her boyfriend Chuck try to get their sex life back on track, and Hattie searches for a new job in television.
03/04/2020
TwentiesS1 • E2I've Got the World on a String
Hattie struggles to learn the ropes as a writers' room assistant, Marie's mom lets her down, and Nia and her yoga client Tristan grow closer.
03/04/2020
TwentiesS1 • E3Happy Place
Marie and her coworker Ben compete for a promotion, Nia questions her career path, and Hattie searches for a happy place to write.
03/11/2020
TwentiesS1 • E4You Know How I Like It....?
Hattie tries to charm Ida B. into letting her into the writers' room, Nia auditions for a web series, and Marie struggles emotionally.
03/18/2020
TwentiesS1 • E5Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing
Hattie and Ida B. have a heart-to-heart chat, Marie and Chuck spice up their love life, and Nia and Tristan grow closer.
03/25/2020
TwentiesS1 • E6Redemption Song
Marie makes a strategic play for Quintrell's attention, Nia takes one for the team, and Hattie ditches her mom for a chance to impress Ida B.
04/01/2020
TwentiesS1 • E7What Would Todd Do?
Marie suffers a career setback, Ben makes a shocking admission, and Nia confronts racial stereotypes in her improv class.
04/08/2020
TwentiesS1 • E8Living the Dream
Nia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.
04/15/2020
