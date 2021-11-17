Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
EpiphanySeason 2 E 6 • 11/17/2021
Hattie takes a chance with Idina, Nia's attachment to social media threatens to spoil her real-life connections, and Chuck explores his sexuality.
Watching
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS1 • E4You Know How I Like It....?
Hattie tries to charm Ida B. into letting her into the writers' room, Nia auditions for a web series, and Marie struggles emotionally.
03/18/2020
Full Ep
22:28
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS1 • E5Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing
Hattie and Ida B. have a heart-to-heart chat, Marie and Chuck spice up their love life, and Nia and Tristan grow closer.
03/25/2020
Full Ep
21:50
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS1 • E6Redemption Song
Marie makes a strategic play for Quintrell's attention, Nia takes one for the team, and Hattie ditches her mom for a chance to impress Ida B.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
21:58
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS1 • E7What Would Todd Do?
Marie suffers a career setback, Ben makes a shocking admission, and Nia confronts racial stereotypes in her improv class.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS1 • E8Living the Dream
Nia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
22:29
TwentiesS2 • E1One Night Only?
Chuck and Marie reach their breaking point with Hattie's antics, Nia joins the cast of "Cocoa's Butter," and Hattie fears she's ruined her chances with Ida B.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS2 • E2Special Delivery
Nia works on her social media presence, Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS2 • E3Killing Me Softly with His Song
Hattie struggles to adjust to her new delivery job, Nia revels in viral internet fame, and uncertainties rise to the surface at Chuck and Marie's lavish engagement party.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS2 • E4Everything
Nia gets verified on social media, Hattie comes unprepared to Idina's writing group, and Chuck makes a major revelation at a premarital counseling session.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Sign in to Watch
TwentiesS2 • E5Cop or Drop?
Hattie sets boundaries with Ida B. after a public rejection, Marie considers a new approach to filmmaking with Quintrell's movie, and Nia hits the red carpet with Ben.
11/10/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Soul Train Awards 2021The BET Soul Train Awards 2021 Is the Hottest Party in Town
Bring the crew, assemble the squad, and join hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell for a certified good time at the BET Soul Train Awards 2021 on November 28 at 8/7c.
11/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
Klutch Academy Trailer
Kenya Barris and Rich Paul present Klutch Academy, a docuseries about six players on the road to the NBA draft that goes behind the business of basketball, premiering November 23 at 11/10c.
11/08/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's Assisted LivingHouse of Payne and Assisted Living Are All New Tuesday
C.J. suspects Lisa is cheating on a new Tyler Perry's House of Payne, and Mr. Brown addresses maintenance issues his way on a new Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, starting Tuesday at 8/7c.
10/18/2021
Trailer
00:30
Tyler Perry's The OvalWho Will Survive the Battle for Control of the Oval?
The fates of the first family and the innocent pawns caught up in their power struggle are revealed when Tyler Perry's The Oval returns for a new season, Tuesday at 9/8c.
10/07/2021