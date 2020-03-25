Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

Twenties
Dancing in the Moonlight
Season 2 E 7 • 11/24/2021

Hattie throws a wrench into Marie's getaway plans when she brings a plus-one to Moondance, Nia mulls over a business proposal from Ben, and Marie tries to keep it professional with Zach.

Full Ep
22:28
Twenties
S1 • E5
Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing

Hattie and Ida B. have a heart-to-heart chat, Marie and Chuck spice up their love life, and Nia and Tristan grow closer.
03/25/2020
Full Ep
21:50
Twenties
S1 • E6
Redemption Song

Marie makes a strategic play for Quintrell's attention, Nia takes one for the team, and Hattie ditches her mom for a chance to impress Ida B.
04/01/2020
Full Ep
21:58
Twenties
S1 • E7
What Would Todd Do?

Marie suffers a career setback, Ben makes a shocking admission, and Nia confronts racial stereotypes in her improv class.
04/08/2020
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S1 • E8
Living the Dream

Nia auditions for a role in "Cocoa's Butter," Hattie loses Ida B.'s trust, and Marie's mom crashes her birthday party.
04/15/2020
Full Ep
22:29

Twenties
S2 • E1
One Night Only?

Chuck and Marie reach their breaking point with Hattie's antics, Nia joins the cast of "Cocoa's Butter," and Hattie fears she's ruined her chances with Ida B.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E2
Special Delivery

Nia works on her social media presence, Hattie grows frustrated when Ida B. offers her advice, and Marie has Quintrell on her mind.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E3
Killing Me Softly with His Song

Hattie struggles to adjust to her new delivery job, Nia revels in viral internet fame, and uncertainties rise to the surface at Chuck and Marie's lavish engagement party.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E4
Everything

Nia gets verified on social media, Hattie comes unprepared to Idina's writing group, and Chuck makes a major revelation at a premarital counseling session.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E5
Cop or Drop?

Hattie sets boundaries with Ida B. after a public rejection, Marie considers a new approach to filmmaking with Quintrell's movie, and Nia hits the red carpet with Ben.
11/10/2021
Full Ep
22:28
Twenties
S2 • E6
Epiphany

Hattie takes a chance with Idina, Nia's attachment to social media threatens to spoil her real-life connections, and Chuck explores his sexuality.
11/17/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E7
11/24/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E8
New Beginnings

Hattie scores a big meeting with a manager, Marie and Zach navigate their increasingly confusing relationship, and Chuck begins to explore his newfound sexual freedom.
12/01/2021
Full Ep
22:29
Twenties
S2 • E9
Everything I Wanted

Ben strikes out on his own after a contentious meeting, Nia offers Marie some advice about Chuck, and a surprise call brings Hattie face-to-face with someone she hasn't seen in years.
12/08/2021
