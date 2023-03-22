Tyler Perry's Assisted Living
A man relocates his wife and two teenage children to the backwoods of Georgia to help his grandfather renovate and manage a run-down home for senior citizens.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Exclusive
- 21:27
S4 • E1
I BelievePhillip deflects responsibility when his car is broken into, Efe is evasive about his whereabouts, and Cora tries to uplift a dejected Reginald on Valentine's Day.03/22/2023
- 21:29Sign In to Watch
S4 • E2
Houston, We Have a KarenJeremy plays peacemaker when Mr. Brown gets off on the wrong foot with a new resident, and Reginald fears for his life when he learns a serial killer he sentenced has escaped from prison.03/29/2023
- 21:29Sign In to Watch
S4 • E3
Yee to the HawJeremy is reluctant to keep his doctor's appointment when he realizes it involves a prostate exam, and Mr. Brown goes all in on his new dream of becoming a country music star.04/05/2023
- 21:29Sign In to Watch
S4 • E4
Fight NightWhen Leah ices Jeremy out during a fight about her spending habits, Efe and Anastasia dole out relationship advice, and Mr. Brown gets a new lease on life with a full head of hair.04/12/2023
- 21:30Sign In to Watch
S4 • E5
Cupid Don't LieWhen Phillip's teacher arrives to prepare him for an essay contest, Mr. Brown develops a crush on her, and Anastasia questions whether Efe's romantic feelings for her are sincere.04/19/2023
- 21:30Sign In to Watch
S4 • E6
Dang, Leave Me AloneJeremy's mother ruffles feathers with her holier-than-thou attitude during a visit, and Leah helps Phillip pull a prank on Mr. Brown and Cora.04/26/2023
- 21:29Sign In to Watch
S4 • E7
Making a PitstopA Southern retired trucker plans to move into Pleasant Days, but his bigoted daughter tries to stop him from doing so.05/03/2023
- 21:30Sign In to Watch
S4 • E8
Atrocious HypnosisA friendly disagreement results in Anastasia hypnotizing Mr. Brown into thinking he's a kung fu master, and the residents of Pleasant Days are shocked by Efe's new, much younger girlfriend.05/10/2023
- 21:30Sign In to Watch
S4 • E9
Rich DitchThe family's values are tested when Phillip begins dating a wealthy and generous young lady, and Efe, scrambling to pay his back taxes, is lured into a questionable new business.05/17/2023
- 21:30Sign In to Watch
S4 • E10
Finally, Father's DayJeremy and Mr. Brown feel underappreciated by Leah and Cora's lackluster efforts to celebrate Father's Day, and Jeremy struggles to accept that Leah makes more money than him.05/24/2023