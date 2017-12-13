Power Puff!: The Natural Hair Emoji Is Coming In 2018

Naturalistas have been using emojis that don't even look like them for the longest! But no worries, natural hair emojis are finally coming in 2018.

It's what we've all been waiting for!

It's no debate that the emojis are showing some #BlackGirlMagic, but some were not happy about what they looked like.

Black Twitter came in full force with comments ranging from "this doesn't look like me" to "that looks like broccoli" and "I hope this is a joke." These queens weren't pleased to say the least.

See their (shady) feedback below: