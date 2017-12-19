See 'OITNB' Actress Samira Wiley After She Chopped Off All Her Hair

The closely cropped cut shows off all of Samira's delicate features. She donned a super sexy floral dress by SS2018 Zimmerman and opted for pared back, glowing skin. See for yourself below:

Samira Wiley , the breakout star of The Handmaid's Tale and Orange Is the New Black debuted a sleek new style during the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards Nominee Luncheon over the weekend. Other guests in attendance included Adrienne Bailon , Marsai Martin , Niecy Nash , Jeannie Mai and Lena Waithe .

The recently married actress is no stranger to short hair nor is she afraid to switch it up! She worked with Johnny Wright, whose other clients include Michelle Obama, Tamron Hall, Kerry Washington and more.

"I've had my hair short for a really long time — it's been nine years. Before I cut it, I had long hair that was everything from permed to straight. I remember when I got into Juilliard — which was just crazy to me, that I would be studying at a school like that — the choice to cut all my hair off was really symbolic for me," Samira shared during her MIMI photoshoot in 2015.

"It felt like I was making the choice to have a new beginning. It's the same really for a lot of African-American girls at that age — you see a trend of them going back to their natural hair — that was definitely what I was chasing at that time. And I didn't really go back [to long hair] because it felt so good."