See Cardi B's New Retro Makeover

Man, listen: Cardi B saw, came and conquered 2017 — and it's not up for debate. Swarming our radios with her three-time platinum single, "Bodak Yellow", flaunting her style on major magazine covers including NY Magazine, and even getting engaged to fellow rapper Offset, it has been clear that Cardi was NOT here to play.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 14, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Poised to make 2018 even better, Cardi will be releasing a follow-up to her hit single on Friday (Dec. 22) titled “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage and inspired by the jewelry company Cartier. Anxious to get her fans just what they've been asking for, Cardi gave a little tease of the new single along with the official track cover.

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

While we are all still waiting to hear if it's a hit, social media is already buzzing about the cover, as Cardi ditched her signature 24+ inch wigs in favor of a retro glam hairdo. Her stylist, Fran, gave a sneak peak of Cardi's new grown-up look last night on the 'gram. Here's a closer look:

A post shared by H A I R | by | F R A N (@hairbyfran_) on Dec 19, 2017 at 6:44pm PST

We also couldn't help but notice that MUA Erika Roman did an excellent job with giving Cardi '60s vibe beat. Are we sensing a new trend here? Perhaps the 25-year-old is toying around with possible wedding glam looks? One thing is for certain — she's on her "Bad and Boujee" heavy!

Written by Tweety Elitou