See Cardi B's New Retro Makeover

Man, listen: Cardi B saw, came and conquered 2017 — and it's not up for debate.
Swarming our radios with her three-time platinum single, "Bodak Yellow", flaunting her style on major magazine covers including NY Magazine, and even getting engaged to fellow rapper Offset, it has been clear that Cardi was NOT here to play.
Poised to make 2018 even better, Cardi will be releasing a follow-up to her hit single on Friday (Dec. 22) titled “Bartier Cardi,” featuring 21 Savage and inspired by the jewelry company Cartier.
Anxious to get her fans just what they've been asking for, Cardi gave a little tease of the new single along with the official track cover.
While we are all still waiting to hear if it's a hit, social media is already buzzing about the cover, as Cardi ditched her signature 24+ inch wigs in favor of a retro glam hairdo.
Her stylist, Fran, gave a sneak peak of Cardi's new grown-up look last night on the 'gram. Here's a closer look:
We also couldn't help but notice that MUA Erika Roman did an excellent job with giving Cardi '60s vibe beat. Are we sensing a new trend here?
Perhaps the 25-year-old is toying around with possible wedding glam looks? One thing is for certain — she's on her "Bad and Boujee" heavy!
Get the latest from BET in your inbox!
Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.
By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms
of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1540 Broadway, New York, NY 10036. www.bet.com
COMMENTS