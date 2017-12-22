See Why Diddy's 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters Should Be Everyone's #HairGoals

As we begin to close 2017, we can't help but think how fast the years are flying by. Do you remember these days?
We do! Well, get ready to feel old because Diddy's twins with Kim Porter just celebrated their 11th birthday yesterday!
In a loving birthday shout-out, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a photo of the twins on Instagram, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twins! Jessie and D'Lila!!!! My babies!!! Love!!!"
See the cuties below:
Can we just take a moment to admire D'Lila Star's and Jessie James's major hair lengths? And look at that thickness!
Uh, yeah. We're going to need all their hair-care secrets for the new year. Thanks in advance.
COMMENTS