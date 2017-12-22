See Why Diddy's 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters Should Be Everyone's #HairGoals

See Why Diddy's 11-Year-Old Twin Daughters Should Be Everyone's #HairGoals

They get it from their mama, Kim Porter!

Published Yesterday

As we begin to close 2017, we can't help but think how fast the years are flying by. Do you remember these days?

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

We do! Well, get ready to feel old because Diddy's twins with Kim Porter just celebrated their 11th birthday yesterday! 

In a loving birthday shout-out, Sean "Diddy" Combs posted a photo of the twins on Instagram, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my twins! Jessie and D'Lila!!!! My babies!!! Love!!!"

See the cuties below:

Happy birthday to my twins! Jessie and D'Lila!!!! My babies!!! Love!!!

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Can we just take a moment to admire D'Lila Star's and Jessie James's major hair lengths? And look at that thickness! 

Uh, yeah. We're going to need all their hair-care secrets for the new year. Thanks in advance.

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for petiteParade)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style