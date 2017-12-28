Say What? Karrueche Admits Her Best And Worst Beauty Habits

There's no denying that model and Claws actress Karrueche Tran is a natural beauty. Since she's constantly on set, you may not see the 29-year-old without makeup often — but when you do, it's obvious that she's got beautiful skin. Thanks to a recent interview with The Cut, we now know a few of her beauty secrets. For the Vietnamese and African-American beauty, it all starts with water. "I try to take care of it as much as possible, especially working on set all the time and 12-hour days or events where I have a lot of makeup on. Water is my best friend," she explains.

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

"I do a lot of masks. I recently invested in a facial steamer ($60) that you put water into. I wash my face, steam it, and put on a mask right after because the steam opens up your pores. I put the mask on for ten minutes, wash it off, and then melt an ice cube all over my face because that tightens your pores. Then, if it’s nighttime, I do a night cream or serum or an oil, something to keep your skin moisturized."

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Mar 16, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Admittedly, she revealed her worst beauty habit (we are also guilty!) of popping her pimples. "I sit in front of the mirror and pick at my face until I’m all red and ugly and looking crazy. I’m like, Walk away, but just get that one little blackhead!" In addition to using strawberry-flavored ChapStick "every two seconds," Karrueche doesn't play when it comes to her skincare routines to fight breakouts. Her go-to? "Just masks, or I use the steamer to sweat out oil or dirt as much as possible." Her favorite masks include Glamglow ($69), Peter Thomas Roth ($52), Origins, La Mer and Que Bella, sold for $1.97 at Target.

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

She's a big believer of the powers of sweat to clear out pores via saunas (her favorite is Sweat Theory in LA) and participating in hot yoga. But, at the end of the day, removing her makeup after a long day is a necessity. Burt’s Bee's Facial Wipes ($6) is another must-have. Now that we know some of Kae's skincare secrets, we'd love to learn some of yours. Drop them in the comments below.

Written by Tweety Elitou