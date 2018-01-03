Yikes! See The Viral Video Of A Black Girl Getting Her Hair Destroyed Getting A Blowout In China

Most of us wouldn't consider China as the go-to place to get our hair done — but when you live there, you have to work within your constraints. *Kanye shrug* Such was the case with 22-year-old student Maryjane Byarm who currently resides in Shanghai, one day made the infamous decision of giving a local Chinese hair salon a try. "I am from New Jersey and growing up, most salons didn't know how to do my hair," Maryjane revealed to BET.com. "Interestingly enough, after living here, I found a lot of Chinese women have a thick, curly hair texture — so I wanted to see if a salon nearby where I lived could handle my hair." See the viral video for yourself below:

In the beginning of the video, Maryjane mentions how straightening her hair in China has been a struggle, especially since since the voltage is much lower overseas. We have to admit, we were pretty impressed during her shampoo session, but things went downhill from there. At one point, her "stylist" is seen blow drying her hair without brushing it, literally leaning back while straightening her hair and blow drying and flat ironing at the same time. Errr, what? Y'all know this is all pretty much a huge no-no in any Black hair salon, let alone a Chinese one.

"[As you can see] the hair stylist was a bit overwhelmed because I have lots of hair," Maryjane explained. "I remember going to an all-white hair salon around the corner from my house in America, and they sent me home because they said they couldn't do it at all, so I commend him for trying!" As you can imagine, Maryjane received negative backlash after she posted this video since many felt her going to an Asian salon was nothing other than foolish, for a lack of better terms. "What did she expect?? Seriously. Thats like going to a dentist for a gynecological exam," one YouTube comment read. This inspired Maryjane to post a second video, this time at a different salon where she experienced a much different outcome.

With the help of a few salon employees, one stylist was determined to turn around the dialogue. In the end, her curly kinks were transformed into bone-straight, silky strands. "This is for all the people who said Chinese people couldn't do hair," Maryjane boasted as she walked out the salon. "And it is so soft, yes!" We're happy to see this story ended positively. It's good to know that we have overseas options, ladies, but would you be open to trying out a hair salon in a country with few women of color? Let us know in the comments below!

Written by Yakira Young