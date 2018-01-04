Blac Chyna Debuts New Beauty Business Venture And Pink Hair

New hair alert! Blac Chyna is giving us "Candyland" vibes RN — and we can't say we hate it. The budding beauty entrepreneur is always slaying something new. She made our "Best Wigs of 2017" list for a reason. Not to mention she's booked, busy and blessed, all in addition to being mommy to Dream Kardashian and King Cairo. Between managing her brand, Lashed Cosmetics, and modeling as a "Nova Babe" for Fashion Nova, Chy recently launched a skincare line with Body Blendz.

Right now, the Blac Chyna X Blendz collab consists of the Crystal Collagen Facial Mask, Black Eye Mask, Black Jelly Ball Cleanser, Black Konjac Sponge and a limited-edition Glow All The Way Kit. Despite all the drama with estranged ex Rob Kardashian, we're happy to see Chyna focus on her coins. You betta work, girl!

Written by Brianna Allen