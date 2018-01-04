Blac Chyna Debuts New Beauty Business Venture And Pink Hair

Twitter Decided To Ring In The New Year By Hilariously Dragging Steve Harvey’s NYE Outfit
New hair alert! Blac Chyna is giving us "Candyland" vibes RN — and we can't say we hate it. The budding beauty entrepreneur is always slaying something new. She made our "Best Wigs of 2017" list for a reason.
Not to mention she's booked, busy and blessed, all in addition to being mommy to Dream Kardashian and King Cairo. Between managing her brand, Lashed Cosmetics, and modeling as a "Nova Babe" for Fashion Nova, Chy recently launched a skincare line with Body Blendz.
"My Black Jelly Ball Cleanser contains Black Bamboo Powder to deep-clean and is amazing at detoxifying your skin. It also smells incredibly beautiful. I love it! Your face will be left feeling fresh, smooth and sexy," she shared with her followers.
Chyna decided to collab with the Australian beauty brand because the products gives real results: “I wanted to create products that used my favorite ingredients – the ones that really make a difference. I can’t take chances on my skin, especially on my face, so I need products that do what they say they’re going to do!”
Right now, the Blac Chyna X Blendz collab consists of the Crystal Collagen Facial Mask, Black Eye Mask, Black Jelly Ball Cleanser, Black Konjac Sponge and a limited-edition Glow All The Way Kit.
Despite all the drama with estranged ex Rob Kardashian, we're happy to see Chyna focus on her coins. You betta work, girl!
(Photo: Blac Chyna via Instagram)
