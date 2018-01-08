See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face

It's been awhile since we caught up with VH1’s Flavor of Love most notable star, Tiffany Pollard, a.k.a. New York. Turns out, the reality TV star just turned 36 years old yesterday — and we noticed she looks a little bit, well, different than how we remember her. Decide for yourself below:

Not one to shy away from hot topics, Tiffany has actually defended plastic surgery in the past. Last year, she went on The Doctors to defend her stance. “I love plastic surgery, there’s nothing wrong with that!” she shared. “Plastic surgery has a really bad rap, and I don’t like that. So, I’m a little bit of an advocate for it."

She went on to detail her 9-hour rhinoplasty, saying she couldn’t be happier with the results because she no longer wanted her father’s “big ass nose.” She explained, "it’s the best nose in the world for me, for my face. It aligned my face." The one thing she'd change? Her breasts — she mentioned that she'd possibly undergo a reduction in the future. According to In Touch, "I have to say, if we're being 100 percent honest, I regret getting my nipples removed and put back on so many times, because, with each time, you remove some of the sensitivity, so just going up and down in my cup sizes were fine, but they have to remove the nipple every time they do that. So I am missing some of the sensitivity." Her body, her choice? What do you think about Tiffany's major transformation — too much or just enough?

Written by BET Staff