Thanks To Rihanna, This Model Now Is The Actual Definition Of Beauty

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is truly changing how we perceive beauty — both literally and figuratively.

With its broad shade offerings (which have now been bitten by competitors), inventive products, and actually diverse campaign, Rihanna has upped the cosmetic competition for sure.

But when we say she's redefining beauty, we don't just mean the products themselves. We're talking about the very definition of what it means to be "conventionally attractive."