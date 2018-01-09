Thanks To Rihanna, This Model Now Is The Actual Definition Of Beauty

See How Drastically 'I Love New York' Star Tiffany Pollard Has Changed Her Face
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is truly changing how we perceive beauty — both literally and figuratively.
With its broad shade offerings (which have now been bitten by competitors), inventive products, and actually diverse campaign, Rihanna has upped the cosmetic competition for sure.
But when we say she's redefining beauty, we don't just mean the products themselves. We're talking about the very definition of what it means to be "conventionally attractive."
Fenty campaign star and breakout model Slick Woods shared a screenshot of the results that return for a Google search about "beauty" — which included her own uniquely beautiful mug in a still from a Fenty Campaign.
"Thank you @badgalriri for changing the game," Slick wrote on Instagram. "Reminding every little Black girl she is and came from royalty and that all women are beautiful in their own damn way."
We're extremely here for this message!
Slick continued, "A beautiful start to a new year and a fresh perspective of what beauty is... whatever TF you want it to be."
Couldn't have said it better ourselves!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Fo)
