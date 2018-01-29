Kim Kardashian Is Wearing Cornrows She Calls 'Bo Derek Braids,' And Everyone Is Mad

It's been a minute since Kim Kardashian & Co. wore the "boxer braids" that eventually got them in hot water. And now that the water has since cooled down, it created the perfect opportunity to stir the pot. Over the weekend, a particularly ballsy Kimberly capitalized. Behold, Kim doing "Bo Derek braids."

By that, we literally just mean cornrows on a white chick. But in a decidedly Christopher Columbian way, the look, when worn so brazenly by a white girl, can take on a life of its own. And thus, beaded, braided styles when worn by white girls dying to look edgy can be referred to as having a "Bo Derek" look. Of course, this reference erases the entire origin of cornrows, which we all know hails from African hairstyles. Perhaps the ignorant part of this mess is that it makes it seem as though white people have ownership over this hairstyle — the very same hairstyle that, when worn by a Black person, somehow often curiously carries a negative connotation.

Unsurprisingly, the backlash was swift and plentiful. Many took to socials to condemn the appropriation — specifically, citing Bo Derek as having ownership over the style. All of this, in light of the fact that she's a grown a** woman who should know better about the implications of thirsty flexes like these, considering she has three half-Black children.

Kim Kardashian got on Fulani braids and called them “Bo Derek” braids. These why culture appropriation trash. Also, how many times is that family gonna get dragged for them to stop appropriating other people’s culture. This why Beyonce don’t like her stiff lips ass. pic.twitter.com/Nd2NHt7aOB — Pink India👩🏾‍💼 (@Yoldeeee) January 29, 2018

They are called Fulani braids or some may even say corn rows. You could of called them either one but you called them "Bo derek" giving credit to a white woman for a black style knowing you already catch heat for culture vulturing. #KimKardashian #culturalvul pic.twitter.com/aIF4NzJ9rw — Roses🌷 (@Teenagenature) January 29, 2018

Kim... baby.. I know you dont expect anyone to believe you think Bo derek(A white woman) created FEED-INS. — Commander¥en (@Domyenn) January 29, 2018

kim kardashian should have learned by now how to properly deal with black culture and considering she has three black kids this behavior is disturbing. she needs to take her boderek and her boxer braids back to them caucasian ass mountains her daddy came from pic.twitter.com/eQ0QK8H8Q8 — 🇳🇬la reina (@queeneeks) January 29, 2018

braids are very important part of black culture and black women are literally persecuted for it in the workplace every. fucking. day. don’t tell us it’s not that serious when it literally costs us our livelihood. pic.twitter.com/OAAvGaMIdN — 🇳🇬la reina (@queeneeks) January 29, 2018

Kimberly, you're on watch, sweetie. Don't make us cancel you.

