Glowing! Rihanna Debuts Her New Secret To Perfect Summer Skin

Are you ready to be lit this summer? Of course you are, and our girl Bad Gyal RiRi wants to make it easier (beauty wise at least)!

Just in time for the warmth of spring, summer and the ongoing carnival season, Rihanna decided to expand her beauty empire Fenty Beauty and offer #BodyLava—a.k.a. liquid body glitters.

Yup, you’re not the only one having flashbacks to your youth!

Peep Rih's excitement below: