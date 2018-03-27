Glowing! Rihanna Debuts Her New Secret To Perfect Summer Skin

#Couplecam: Venus Williams Strolls The Streets Of NYC With Millionaire Boyfriend
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Are you ready to be lit this summer? Of course you are, and our girl Bad Gyal RiRi wants to make it easier (beauty wise at least)!
Just in time for the warmth of spring, summer and the ongoing carnival season, Rihanna decided to expand her beauty empire Fenty Beauty and offer #BodyLava—a.k.a. liquid body glitters.
Yup, you’re not the only one having flashbacks to your youth!
Peep Rih's excitement below:
Teasing us with mini Instagram story tutorials, Rihanna showed us exactly how to apply the shimmery "body luminizer" using her soon-to-be released "kabuki brush."
From the fact that her Body Lava bottles were "almost empty," we'd take it that she's loving her new creation.
Looking to help us all shine bright like a diamond, Rih showed off two shades to look forward to from her new #BEACHPLEASE collection.
A pearly peach shade named "#WhoNeedsClothes?!" which she applied to her shoulders:
And a darker #BrownSugar shade that she applied to her collarbones:
She even showed her new #fairybomb glittering pompom in action:
Liking what you’re seeing? You’ll have to wait until April 6 to get your hands on Rih’s new products for perfect summer skin.
As for our predictions for Rihanna takeover this summer? With her use of the hashtag, #whoneedsclothes, we have a feeling she’ll be showing lots of skin! Just saying…
Talk to us fam, are you here for Rihanna’s expansion to body products?
Drop a line in the comments.
(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS