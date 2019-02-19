Wayment! Kylie Jenner And Kim Kardashian Both Recently Denied Having Plastic Surgery

The KarJenner clan are somewhat infamous for their drastic transformations from the early days of their reality show to now. Kylie Jenner is now the most recent of her sisters to shut down speculations and says she’s never gone under the knife! Whether it’s a KarJenner friend or random women across the world, the trend to transform into a look-a-like of the most watched and followed family in America has steadily been on the rise. While the family gushes over their fondness for laser treatments and botox, the KarJenner girls, specifically Kylie as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, are notoriously secrective when it comes to having work done. In recent articles, both Kylie and Kim claim they have never gone under the knife out of fear.

I hope that whenever I need/want a facial surgery I can just take a pill or something lol this shit scares me #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 8, 2018

Now you know good and damn well... pic.twitter.com/AWJLgnv2jc — I aM gRooT (@hornetgal02) October 8, 2018

In Kylie’s newest interview with Paper Magazine, she opens up about the apparent misconceptions of the work that she has gotten done. The reality starlet and beauty mogul says, "People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do."

The information of Kylie having fillers is not new. In her reality show spin-off, Life of Kylie, the youngest Jenner says she originally wanted to change her lips because a boy thought she wouldn’t be a good kisser. After giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie was open about living a more natural life and removed her fillers for a short time. But the Internet is still not convinced that Kylie has not gone under the knife for her other enhancements. Kim Kardashian has also recently come out saying that she’s never had work done on her nose. According to PEOPLE, Kim stated at her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s master class, “I never had my nose done. Everyone thought I did, and I said wait until I have kids because your real features come out.”

I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me. https://t.co/b6O327HMyq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 13, 2019

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star even added that she believes her nose just looks different in photos and stated, “Pictures, I swear, I look at them and would be like, ‘Wow the bump looks so much bigger in some pictures than in others.'"

Kim, I love you but you took the tip off and kept a small bump. Stop lying. pic.twitter.com/1fxOeFYGYj — RealtyTVJunkie (@iwatchtv2019) February 13, 2019

While some may agree that the KarJenner sisters have simply changed and aged over the years, other’s believe the family is just being dishonest and is left wonder why their various cosmetics surgeries are being kept as a secret.

Written by BET Staff