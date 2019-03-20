Whitesplain: White YouTuber Gets Roasted After Critiquing Black Hair

We are not quite sure when we asked a white man for his opinion about Black natural hair along with how to maintain it, but let us be honest, when has this ever stopped an internet troll from speaking their ignorance?

Exactly, never. That’s why YouTuber Onision took it upon himself to spew his lack of knowledge and get barbecued by Black Twitter in the process.

Recently, the "OnisionSpeaks" YouTuber struck a major chord with the Black community after a video surfaced of him questioning Black people’s hair-washing process along with his thoughts about acceptable natural hair, and more gibberish no one asked for.

FYI: The infamous YouTuber has developed quite a negative reputation for his random musings that negatively share his opinions on mental illness, the LBGTQ community, non-vegans and yes, even thoughts about Black hair.

See the shockingly condescending clips below of the video that has been since deleted.