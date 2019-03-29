Rihanna Spent Over 2 Years Perfecting This Latest Fenty Beauty Product That Works On Every Skin Tone

When Rihanna took the beauty industry by storm two years ago, we had no idea that she would continue to break barriers.

The superstar-turned-beauty-mogul has been releasing new Fenty Beauty products practically every week and remains the leader when it comes to complexion inclusivity. RiRi took to Instagram to debut her latest bronzer named “Sun Stalkr.”

The 31-year-old Grammy award winner posed for the campaign wearing a bronze, knit dress with contoured cheeks to match her glow.

See below.