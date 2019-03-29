Rihanna Spent Over 2 Years Perfecting This Latest Fenty Beauty Product That Works On Every Skin Tone

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
When Rihanna took the beauty industry by storm two years ago, we had no idea that she would continue to break barriers.
The superstar-turned-beauty-mogul has been releasing new Fenty Beauty products practically every week and remains the leader when it comes to complexion inclusivity. RiRi took to Instagram to debut her latest bronzer named “Sun Stalkr.”
The 31-year-old Grammy award winner posed for the campaign wearing a bronze, knit dress with contoured cheeks to match her glow.
See below.
Rihanna took it back to her Caribbean roots naming the shades that resemble the island life. The eight shades are called Coco Naughty, Mocha Mami, Caramel Cutie, Bajan Gyal, I$land Ting, Private Island, Shady Biz and Inda Sun.
The brand says the bronzer is an easy-to-use, creamy, soft-matte powder that enhances undertones, and it's apparent that Fenty truly has every shade covered.
RiRi may be on a hiatus from music, but she is an unstoppable force when it comes to the beauty industry.
Eight new gold-plated compacts will be dropping on April 5 at Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and Fenty Beauty.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
