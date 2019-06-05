Bow Wow's 8-Year-Old Daughter Schooling Him During A Hair Tutorial Is A Whole Mood

Move over beauty gurus because Shad Moss , a.k.a Bow Wow 's daughter with is ready to take over YouTube!

Recently, the 32-year-old rapper posted a hilarious daddy-daughter moment with his baby girl, Shai Moss, that’s getting some serious attention!

Preparing to make her YouTube debut, the 8-year-old was all smiles as she videotaped herself in the bathroom flexing her natural hair tutorial skills—that was until her rapper daddy decided to be her hype man.

See what happens next that has the internet calling the “Shai and Shad” chronicles an entire mood!