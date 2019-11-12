Boss Moves! Black Opal's New Owners Acquire Legacy Cosmetics Brand For Women Of Color, Fashion Fair

Young Hollywood!: Actress Storm Reid Goes With Yara Shahidi's Younger Brother To Her Last High School Homecoming
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
The world of beauty has a long, intricate history of leaving the Black women they’re supposed to be serving without a seat at the table. Recently, bosses Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack took matters into their own hands and decided to build their own table. And it just keeps going up from here!
RELATED: Black Girl Magic! Popular Brown Skin Girl Beauty Brand Black Opal Is Finally Black-Owned
Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack are the first Black women to own popular brown skin girl makeup brand Black Opal. They’ve now acquired Fashion Fair Cosmetics: the legacy cosmetics brand founded in 1973 that was one of the largest, Black-owned cosmetics companies in the world! According to their press release, Desiree and Cheryl have purchased Fashion Fair from Johnson Publishing Company and will now have majority ownership of the brand.
This is major! The brand, which was initially created as a capsule collection for darker skin tones, became a huge hit and was turned into an entire cosmetics line. And Desiree and Cheryl plan to do big things with their newest project!
“Fashion Fair is just too valuable for our community to lose. We plan to modernize the brand and products, but will remain true to the company's roots, which was to create prestige products focused on women of color,” Desiree Rogers, the new CEO of Black Opal, explains.
Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, Black Opal’s new president, believes they can use this as an opportunity to really see what their customers want and says, “We want to know which of our products are favorites amongst members of our community and what other products they would like to see from the brand. This conversation will be important as we breathe new life into this iconic brand.”
We love seeing women who understand the struggle of finding the right products for our skin actively working to find better solutions for us. Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack are definitely the right women for the job!
(Photos From Left To Right: Nathan Becker, Courtesy of Fashion Fair Cosmetics, Powell Photography)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
Presented by
COMMENTS