Boss Moves! Black Opal's New Owners Acquire Legacy Cosmetics Brand For Women Of Color, Fashion Fair

Written by Gina Conteh

The world of beauty has a long, intricate history of leaving the Black women they’re supposed to be serving without a seat at the table. Recently, bosses Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack took matters into their own hands and decided to build their own table. And it just keeps going up from here! RELATED: Black Girl Magic! Popular Brown Skin Girl Beauty Brand Black Opal Is Finally Black-Owned Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack are the first Black women to own popular brown skin girl makeup brand Black Opal. They’ve now acquired Fashion Fair Cosmetics: the legacy cosmetics brand founded in 1973 that was one of the largest, Black-owned cosmetics companies in the world! According to their press release, Desiree and Cheryl have purchased Fashion Fair from Johnson Publishing Company and will now have majority ownership of the brand.

This is major! The brand, which was initially created as a capsule collection for darker skin tones, became a huge hit and was turned into an entire cosmetics line. And Desiree and Cheryl plan to do big things with their newest project! “Fashion Fair is just too valuable for our community to lose. We plan to modernize the brand and products, but will remain true to the company's roots, which was to create prestige products focused on women of color,” Desiree Rogers, the new CEO of Black Opal, explains.

Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, Black Opal’s new president, believes they can use this as an opportunity to really see what their customers want and says, “We want to know which of our products are favorites amongst members of our community and what other products they would like to see from the brand. This conversation will be important as we breathe new life into this iconic brand.”

We love seeing women who understand the struggle of finding the right products for our skin actively working to find better solutions for us. Desiree Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack are definitely the right women for the job!