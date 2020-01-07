Taraji P. Henson Is Following Her Passions To Launch Her Own Haircare Line With Products Starting At $5

Written by Tweety Elitou

Taraji P. Henson may be wrapping up the sixth and final season of Empire, but no worries, the famed actress has a plot twist wrapped underneath her silk bonnet. After over 10 years of experimenting in her kitchen, Taraji is set to launch her very own haircare line, TPH by Taraji, and going off the products, the solution-oriented collection is a beauty empire in the making!

“I know that if I didn’t go into acting, I would have been a cosmetologist,” Taraji told PEOPLE while chatting about what motivated the creation of her haircare line. Inspired by her goal to keep her natural hair healthy while wearing protective styles, the collection consists of 18 products that promises to cater to a variety of hair textures—with heavy infancies on the scalp. “Women think that just because you have your hair braided up under a weave or wig that you don’t have to [do anything else]. But you have to take care of it,” Taraji explained.

As a Hollywood star who constantly finds herself switching out hairdos, Taraji is speaking from experience. “My scalp wasn’t being cared for,” she shared as the reasoning behind her goal to develop a product that would cater to an area “no one was really paying attention to.” RELATED | Taraji P. Henson Vows Never To Straighten Her Hair Again

Fast-forward to today, TPH offers four scalp products. “I created applicators that deliver the product to your scalp. It’s not compromised on your fingertips or wasted on your hair,” she said. Beautifully color-coded and set to make its debut this month, TPH is a luxury haircare line that features affordable products ranging from $5-$15. The products will be available at Target.