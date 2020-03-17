Nene Leakes Reveals The Coronavirus Put A Stop To This Beauty Routine

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Fans of Nene Leakes have become accustomed to her signature style, which includes white t-shirts, ripped jeans and perfectly manicured white fingertips. So it wasn’t a complete shock when a fan noticed her favorite nail polish was absent from her recent Instagram photo.
“Omg where’s your nail polish,” a fan questioned in the comments of a selfie the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted along with the caption, “SWIPE: Both Gregg and I working from home today is a mess. He keeps asking me stuff and I’m like [eye roll emoji] chileee when we gone be able to go back outside [weary emoji].”
Admitting that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) changed her beauty routine, Nene responded, “I can’t go to the [Nail] salon! Scared they will sneeze on me [weary emoji] [sick emoji].”
While not being able to get your nails done during the pandemic is not a life-altering effect of the worldwide outbreak, it just serves as another example of how coronavirus has us all social distancing—even if that means skipping our routine pampering.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
