Nene Leakes Reveals The Coronavirus Put A Stop To This Beauty Routine

The RHOA star responded to a fan's question about her nails.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Fans of Nene Leakes have become accustomed to her signature style, which includes white t-shirts, ripped jeans and perfectly manicured white fingertips. So it wasn’t a complete shock when a fan noticed her favorite nail polish was absent from her recent Instagram photo. 

“Omg where’s your nail polish,” a fan questioned in the comments of a selfie the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted along with the caption, “SWIPE: Both Gregg and I working from home today is a mess. He keeps asking me stuff and I’m like [eye roll emoji] chileee when we gone be able to go back outside [weary emoji].”

Admitting that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) changed her beauty routine, Nene responded, “I can’t go to the [Nail] salon! Scared they will sneeze on me [weary emoji] [sick emoji].”

While not being able to get your nails done during the pandemic is not a life-altering effect of the worldwide outbreak, it just serves as another example of how coronavirus has us all social distancing—even if that means skipping our routine pampering.  

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

