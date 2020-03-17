Nene Leakes Reveals The Coronavirus Put A Stop To This Beauty Routine

Fans of Nene Leakes have become accustomed to her signature style, which includes white t-shirts, ripped jeans and perfectly manicured white fingertips. So it wasn’t a complete shock when a fan noticed her favorite nail polish was absent from her recent Instagram photo.

“Omg where’s your nail polish,” a fan questioned in the comments of a selfie the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted along with the caption, “SWIPE: Both Gregg and I working from home today is a mess. He keeps asking me stuff and I’m like [eye roll emoji] chileee when we gone be able to go back outside [weary emoji].”

RELATED | Nene Leakes Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday In Sexy Lingerie Before Partying With Marlo Hampton And Porsha Williams

