Nene Leakes Celebrates Her 52nd Birthday In Sexy Lingerie Before Partying With Marlo Hampton And Porsha Williams

Written by Tweety Elitou

Nene Leakes is one sexy Sagittarius, and we have the photo to prove it! Celebrating her 52nd birthday on Friday (Dec. 13), The Real Housewives of Atlanta star hopped on Instagram to give herself a little birthday love.

"Sagittarius! One time for the Birthday Chick," Nene captioned a photo showing off her fabulously fit physique in lingerie attire. Serving sex appeal in a low-cut black bodysuit, which she paired with a sheer and feather black robe, the blonde bombshell posed outside giving the camera an extremely sultry look. Later that night, the birthday girl posted a series of photos from her birthday festivities, including this image with RHOA co-stars Shamea (Morton) Mwangi, Marlo Hampton, and Porsha Williams.

“The Fab 4! Thank you for celebrating me last nite @marlohampton @porsha4real @shameamorton,” she captioned the photo, along with the hashtags #wethebest and #thefunones. From the look of the photo, Nene and Porsha have rekindled their friendship. Amazing! Porsha even posted this adorable birthday shoutout.

"Y’all help me wish the one @neneleakes a Happy 21st Birthday! Wishing you many years of love and lots of blessings," she wrote along with the hashtags, #BigsisLilsis and #ComplicatedLuv. How sweet! Join us as we wish the "very rich" reality star an amazing 2020. Happy birthday, NeNe!