Heart Of Gold!: Kylie Jenner Donated $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief To Los Angeles Hospitals

Aliabadi who is an ob-gyn at Cedars Sinai Medical Center , writes in an Instagram post, "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude." She continues, "I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.”

“One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million....”

Kylie responded to the post. Her comment read: "I love you! and thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on earth."

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old businesswoman has helped in the fight against COVID-19. She recently posted on her Instagram stories asking fans to take this disease seriously and to stay at home. "The Coronavirus is a real thing," she says. "I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and he definitely encouraged me to come on here so you guys can see and hear me. Please stay inside. Please practice social distancing and self-quarantining."