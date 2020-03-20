Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Is Donating Proceeds To COVID-19 Emergency Response Program

Baby2Baby has been working around the clock to help families affected by the outbreak through its COVID-19 emergency response program . Over the past week, the company has distributed more than one million items including diapers, formula, hygiene, clothing, blankets and more.

In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Kim Kardashian ’s SKIMS line is set to restock its “Cotton” collection and will donate 20 percent of the profits to Baby2Baby – an organization that provides children living in poverty with basic necessities.

In the meantime, Kim, like so many others, is taking extra precautions to prevent the virus’ spread by staying home.

The 39-year-old mother and reality TV star posted a throwback photo of herself with her sister, Khloe, reminding her followers about the importance of social distancing and remaining in quarantine. Her caption read:

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart