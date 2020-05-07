Kenya Moore’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Brooklyn Daly Lands Her First Major Modeling Gig

Written by Tweety Elitou

Brooklyn Daly has landed her first modeling gig, and of course, her mom is overjoyed! Earlier this week, Kenya Moore revealed the exciting news that her 1-year-old daughter is the new face of the Kenya Moore Haircare campaign, which will be featured in numerous Sally Beauty stores throughout the country.

“One of the proudest moments of my life,” Kenya captioned an Instagram photo displaying the new ad that features the smiling mother-daughter pair. “Introducing the new face of #kenyamoorehair my daughter ... Miss @thebrooklyndaly.”

The proud mother went on to share her goal to build a legacy brand that her daughter can be proud of. “I’m building an empire for her! This is my legacy as a double minority Founder and CEO,” the 49-year-old wrote. “I invested in myself. This is the lesson for her what a real boss is in [the] modern day. I’m so proud to have her represent the #KenyaMooreHair brand.” RELATED | See Kenya Moore’s Adorable Mommy-And-Me Pics With Baby Brooklyn In Greece

Complimenting her only child, Kenya swooned over her adorable daughter. “She personifies class, intelligence, kindness, pride, happiness, and beauty! The perfect spokesperson,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star later announced that her beauty brand will be available in Sally Beauty stores as well as online at Sallybeauty.com. “Thank you to @sallybeauty for believing in our brand!” Now, that's twirl-worthy. How exciting for the mother-daughter duo!