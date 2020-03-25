See Kenya Moore’s Adorable Mommy-And-Me Pics With Baby Brooklyn In Greece

The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star shared some precious pics of her mini-me while they traveled on what she calls “one of the most memorable trips” she has ever experienced.

Kenya Moore , and her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, soaked up the Santorini sun while spending some special mommy-and-me time in Greece.

She also thanked friends and fans that have stood by her during difficult times.

“What I do can be tough at times but it’s a lot easier when you have genuine friendships and love from people who love You and off camera,” she captioned.

Shouting out her RHOA co-stars, Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss, who she refers to as sisters for being there in both good times and bad, Moore also thanked her “team twirl” fans for remaining loyal.

A preview of the Sunday (March 29) episode shows Moore discussing the challenges of visitation arrangements with estranged husband Marc Daly.

“I just don’t know how to even make the visitation work. Yes, he can see her whenever he comes here,” she said. “[But], no, I don’t want him to stay here.”

Tune in to the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8/7c.