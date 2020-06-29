BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion's 30-Inch Wig Took Less Than 2 Hours To Style

Written by Tira Urquhart

Megan Thee Stallion snagged the ‘Best Female Rapper’ award at the 2020 BET Awards and looking her best thanks to her team, including celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck. Last night the Houston-born emcee performed her viral hit song, ‘Savage,’ and she did not disappoint, demonstrating how sturdy her knees are by twerking in teeny tiny leather shorts and a harness. Meg’s sultry look was pulled together perfectly with her look black messy tresses to frame her face. Stunning in a 30-inch unit that cannot be ignored, the H-Town Hottie humbly accepted her honor in front of a virtual audience on Sunday, June 28th.

We spoke with Kellon exclusively about the inspiration for tonight’s look that surely didn’t disappoint. “Inspiration for this look came from the wardrobe, location - which was in the desert - and dance routine,” Kellon told BET. “After seeing all of the elements, I thought it would be good to have full hair that can move with the dance routine.” Coming up with her style was pretty easy; Kellon looked at the overall treatment of the performance and decided a full, long unit would be best. “I always like to look over the total treatment. After doing that, I collaborate with the artist and wardrobe stylist to complete the look.” Styled in under two hours, the longest part was prepping Megan’s natural hair underneath her unit, which is crucial, according to the seasoned stylist. “Taking care of her natural hair is very important, so we always prep the night before. Dove Amplified Textures line has a perfect detangling conditioner and conditioning mask that I used to keep her hair moisturized under her units.”

Kellon advises that all his clients who wear units treat their natural hair. Dove’s amplified textures line is excellent for natural hair. “I recommend all women or men that wear units to keep their hair well moisturized underneath. A mask-like Dove Amplified Textures Spa Recovery Mask is great for nourishment while strengthening the hair as well. Also, investing in a great hair oil that can be applied between shampoo appointments will promote hair growth.” The most significant part of any wig-install is making sure it stays secure. Meg moves around and dances in this performance, so Kellon used Flawless Illusion lace glue. He tells us that it can withstand just about anything, “It’s great for sweating, swimming, or any activity!” See the full style breakdown of Meg’s look below!