BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion's 30-Inch Wig Took Less Than 2 Hours To Style

Her stylist, Kellon Deryck reveals what it took to put together the look.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tira Urquhart

Megan Thee Stallion snagged the ‘Best Female Rapper’ award at the 2020 BET Awards and looking her best thanks to her team, including celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck. 

Last night the Houston-born emcee performed her viral hit song, ‘Savage,’ and she did not disappoint, demonstrating how sturdy her knees are by twerking in teeny tiny leather shorts and a harness. Meg’s sultry look was pulled together perfectly with her look black messy tresses to frame her face. 

Stunning in a 30-inch unit that cannot be ignored, the H-Town Hottie humbly accepted her honor in front of a virtual audience on Sunday, June 28th. 

We spoke with Kellon exclusively about the inspiration for tonight’s look that surely didn’t disappoint. 

“Inspiration for this look came from the wardrobe, location - which was in the desert - and dance routine,” Kellon told BET. “After seeing all of the elements, I thought it would be good to have full hair that can move with the dance routine.”

Coming up with her style was pretty easy; Kellon looked at the overall treatment of the performance and decided a full, long unit would be best. “I always like to look over the total treatment. After doing that, I collaborate with the artist and wardrobe stylist to complete the look.”

Styled in under two hours, the longest part was prepping Megan’s natural hair underneath her unit, which is crucial, according to the seasoned stylist. 

“Taking care of her natural hair is very important, so we always prep the night before. Dove Amplified Textures line has a perfect detangling conditioner and conditioning mask that I used to keep her hair moisturized under her units.”

Kellon advises that all his clients who wear units treat their natural hair. Dove’s amplified textures line is excellent for natural hair.

“I recommend all women or men that wear units to keep their hair well moisturized underneath. A mask-like Dove Amplified Textures Spa Recovery Mask is great for nourishment while strengthening the hair as well. Also, investing in a great hair oil that can be applied between shampoo appointments will promote hair growth.”

The most significant part of any wig-install is making sure it stays secure. Meg moves around and dances in this performance, so Kellon used Flawless Illusion lace glue. He tells us that it can withstand just about anything, “It’s great for sweating, swimming, or any activity!”

See the full style breakdown of Meg’s look below! 

To achieve Meg’s BET performance look, I used products from Dove’s Amplified Textures line and hot tools from Dyson. In addition to prepping her hair and the unit with the shampoo and conditioning mask, I also used Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse which helped me achieve a messy, but straight look. 

I also used Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Professional Edition to blow out a naturally curly wig. Dyson’s cordless Corrale Straightener on was a great tool to have on set for touchups, being that there wasn’t any power close by since we were in the desert. See below for the step by step process.

  1. When getting ready for the performance, I had to make sure her natural hair stayed hydrated under her hair unit. To prep, I started off with Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) and then detangled with Dove Amplified Textures Super Slip Detangling Conditioner ($6.99). 
  2. For added hydration and protection after the wash, I followed up with the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99). I applied a generous amount throughout her hair and let it sit for 15 minutes in a plastic processing/conditioning cap then rinsed with cool water.
  3. I repeated those same steps - wash, condition and mask with Dove Amplified Textures - on her hair unit, which also had a curly texture, after I saw how amazing it made her natural hair look and feel. 
  4. I then blow-dried her natural hair with the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Professional Edition on medium speed & 140 degree heat, for regular and gentle drying before braiding her hair down to prep for the install.
  5. Even though the unit had a curly texture, we decided to give it a blow out using the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer Professional Edition and the Wide Tooth Comb attachment on high speed & 212 degree heat, for fast drying and styling.
  6. Then I used the cord-free Dyson Corrale Straightener on 410 degrees to achieve a sleek, straightened look, finishing it off by running a few dollops of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.99) through the strands to add a tousled, textured bedhead vibe. 

 

