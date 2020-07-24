Meagan Good Managed To Restore Her Skintone And Grow Her Lashes In Quarantine

Though we’re accustomed to seeing her in full glam, on her days off, Meagan Good is dressed down, low-key chilling with no makeup.

She’s been in quarantine indulging in self-care, and we must say, her skin looks flawless. Meagan recently posted a selfie to Instagram donning in her natural beauty. Her caption read: “Stuck back in the house .. but the gag is I grew my own lashes out. #thesimplethings.”

Fans swarmed to her comments admiring her gorgeous lashes. “What’s the secret, sis? Is it Castor Oil?” asked one fan. “Your skin and lashes are perfect, how??” wrote another commenter.