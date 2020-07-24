Meagan Good Managed To Restore Her Skintone And Grow Her Lashes In Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Though we’re accustomed to seeing her in full glam, on her days off, Meagan Good is dressed down, low-key chilling with no makeup.
She’s been in quarantine indulging in self-care, and we must say, her skin looks flawless. Meagan recently posted a selfie to Instagram donning in her natural beauty. Her caption read: “Stuck back in the house .. but the gag is I grew my own lashes out. #thesimplethings.”
Fans swarmed to her comments admiring her gorgeous lashes. “What’s the secret, sis? Is it Castor Oil?” asked one fan. “Your skin and lashes are perfect, how??” wrote another commenter.
Meagan let her fans in on her secret, LiLash Beauty. Their purified eyelash serum ($90) has helped her grow out long and thick lashes.
We couldn’t help but notice that her skin is glowing as well. After struggling with hyperpigmentation like many Black women, Meagan found something that helped clear it up.
(Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hidden Empire Film Group)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS