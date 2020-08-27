Rihanna And Asap Rocky Get Flirty While Discussing Skincare With GQ For FENTY Skin

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
In case you were wondering, Rihanna's still a brilliant businesswoman. The mogul launched her Fenty Skin brand earlier this summer, and while we're sure she never imagined promoting it during a pandemic lockdown, she's still selling out. Her latest move involves friend A$AP Rocky.
To promote her gender-neutral Fenty Skin products to men, she and Rocky sat down with GQ for "Face To Face," where Rih asks him everything from fashion faux pas to skincare routines. They even discuss rumors about their friendly friendship.
"I think the hardest part about working with you is just not goofing off and laughing the whole time. Like, this sh-t is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, we such peoples. We so cool, it's just hard not to laugh, that's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun…" says, Rocky.
They also touch on how our culture doesn't teach boys to care for their skin, and most don't realize how important it is until later in life, which sucks because boys go through acne and have hyperpigmentation like women. But Rocky makes jokes when Rihanna asks him about his skin.
Rihanna: "What is your skin type?"
Rocky: "Handsome."
Their chemistry is purely undeniable even the fans believe that they are a little more than friends.
Rocky admits that men find out when they're older that women appreciate well-groomed men.
Rocky: "We find out as we get older girls love men with manicures and pedicures and stuff like that… Is skincare a big thing when it comes to women?"
Rihanna: "Women always love men with good skin… We enjoy men that take care of their skin, their nails because it says a lot about how they'll take care of themselves and the people around them."
(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
