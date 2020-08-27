Rihanna And Asap Rocky Get Flirty While Discussing Skincare With GQ For FENTY Skin

In case you were wondering, Rihanna's still a brilliant businesswoman. The mogul launched her Fenty Skin brand earlier this summer, and while we're sure she never imagined promoting it during a pandemic lockdown, she's still selling out. Her latest move involves friend A$AP Rocky.

To promote her gender-neutral Fenty Skin products to men, she and Rocky sat down with GQ for "Face To Face," where Rih asks him everything from fashion faux pas to skincare routines. They even discuss rumors about their friendly friendship.

"I think the hardest part about working with you is just not goofing off and laughing the whole time. Like, this sh-t is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, we such peoples. We so cool, it's just hard not to laugh, that's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun…" says, Rocky.