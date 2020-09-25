Cardi B’s Brow Maestro, René Dishes On The $165 Chemical Treatment That Keeps Her Eyebrows Perfect

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
More than 215 million people have watched the “WAP” video on YouTube, featuring platinum artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. While some may not be fans of the explicit lyrics, it’s practically impossible to deny the stunning visuals—especially Cardi’s flawless glam.
So, how did the Bronx native achieve such dreamy eyes? A portion of the credit goes to Brow Down Studio owner and eyebrow mastermind, René De La Garza.
We chatted with René to dish on how he connected with the “WAP” rapper, along with the $165 brow lamination that has Cardi gushing over her perfectly-sculpted brows.
The master brow stylist, who has been in the beauty industry since 2006 and owns a top-rated brow and facial studio in LA, says it all began with a recommendation from his mentor, Kelley Baker, who introduced him to Cardi’s key makeup artist.
“This was the first time working with Erika La’ Pearl [Cardi’s makeup artist],” René shares with BET Digital exclusively. “When I worked on Cardi’s brows, I spent more time trimming hair by hair to make sure that she got the softness she wanted to achieve. We wanted her brows to be full and very natural. In a way, it was very softening because we didn’t need so much brow makeup.”
So, what is the process? Brow lamination. According to René, it is a simple treatment that will leave your brows looking natural, enhancing the beauty of the face. “Brow lamination is a chemical treatment that manipulates the inner bonds of the hair to make them sculptable,” René explains. “It is great for people that have brows that grow in different directions.”
According to René, brow lamination is perfect for thin, thick, or curly brows – and brows that may have gaps. “Since it is a chemical treatment, I recommend every six weeks and then you get a cleanup here and there.”
Needless to say, Cardi was very pleased with her eye-catching look, and René has gone from being a substitute to working steadily with Erika and the award-winning artist since July.
Cardi is not the only celebrity to receive amazing brows by René. Singer-songwriter Lizzo has also been in his beauty chair.
As a national brow lamination educator, we had to know his beauty secrets. René freely shares his masterful brow tips for those that want to do it at home during the quarantine.
“Gone are the days of the big blocky brow, the trend is more placed on the hairstyle,” he says. “Don’t tweeze. Go for the rouge hair to relax your skin. Brush your brows downward and give a little trim hair by hair. Adding a little pencil will add more density but not too much.”
He gently reminds us all, “There is no cookie-cutter brow, there is no one-size-fits-all shape.”
(Photo: Youtube/Cardi B/Atlantic Records)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
days
COMMENTS