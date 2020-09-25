Cardi B’s Brow Maestro, René Dishes On The $165 Chemical Treatment That Keeps Her Eyebrows Perfect

More than 215 million people have watched the “WAP” video on YouTube, featuring platinum artists Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion . While some may not be fans of the explicit lyrics, it’s practically impossible to deny the stunning visuals—especially Cardi’s flawless glam.

So, how did the Bronx native achieve such dreamy eyes? A portion of the credit goes to Brow Down Studio owner and eyebrow mastermind, René De La Garza.

We chatted with René to dish on how he connected with the “WAP” rapper, along with the $165 brow lamination that has Cardi gushing over her perfectly-sculpted brows.

The master brow stylist, who has been in the beauty industry since 2006 and owns a top-rated brow and facial studio in LA, says it all began with a recommendation from his mentor, Kelley Baker, who introduced him to Cardi’s key makeup artist.

“This was the first time working with Erika La’ Pearl [Cardi’s makeup artist],” René shares with BET Digital exclusively. “When I worked on Cardi’s brows, I spent more time trimming hair by hair to make sure that she got the softness she wanted to achieve. We wanted her brows to be full and very natural. In a way, it was very softening because we didn’t need so much brow makeup.”