FENTY Hair!?: Rihanna's Beauty Empire May Be Expanding Into Hair, And Fans Are Losing It!

Rihanna is taking over beauty counters one product at a time. After conquering the world of fashion with her sexy SavageX line that’s currently worth $1 billion, she thrived in cosmetics with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. Now, it’s being reported that the Bajan mogul has filed to trademark "Fenty Hair" through her company, Roraj Trade LLC.

Rihanna's company Roraj Trade LLC has filed a new trademark application titled "Fenty Hair" intended to cover the categories of: hair care preparations, dandruff shampoo, hair waving preparations and more. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CPSGgd134v

"Fenty Hair" products will range from hair care, styling products, straightening products, coloring tools and much more. With the success of the clothing, makeup and skincare brands, it only makes sense to expand into haircare, so fans can enjoy the full head-to-toe Fenty experience. She is about to take all over our coins!

While the @fentyhair social media handles are currently occupied on social media, neither page is currently affiliated with Rihanna, but we know that when she's ready to snatch our wallets, the announcement will be jaw-dropping.