Tessica Brown Launches 'Forever Hair'— Her Very Own Haircare Line!

Tessica Brown, otherwise known as “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is launching a haircare line months after her infamous incident with Gorilla Glue. The viral sensation took to Instagram today (Wednesday, June 16th) to announce that her Forever Hair website is live and her products have launched. Her products include Sleek edge control that will safely help customers lay their edges down with ease, a growth oil, and of course, a holding spray. According to the website, Forever Hold is “Spike, hold, mold, and silk spritz your hair, and retails for $14. Additionally, sweats with ‘Bonded For Life’ lettered on them, t-shirts and hoodies are all for sale. Talk about turning tragedy into triumph!

In February, Brown posted to Instagram detailing what happened after spraying heavy-duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray brand Got2B Glued. In a video posted in February, she said her hair was stuck in the hairstyle shown below for a month. “My hair, it don’t move,” Brown said. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.” A GoFund me was set and a famous Beverly Hills Doctor helped the Louisiana mother remove the adhesive from her hair. And now her natural hair is flourishing!

TMZ reported that Brown launched her business venture inspired by her Gorilla Glue mishap. According to the story, all of the entrepreneur's products were developed with the assistance of hair care professionals. It was noted that they could be removed safely by washing a person's hair. However, TMZ also said that Brown wanted to develop products for people who suffered hair loss. She was both encouraged and ridiculed for her Gorilla Glue faux pas. Well, if there is one thing we've learned from the viral sensation--it's how to turn lemons into lemonade.

All the products are available now on her company's website, tbforeverhair.com. And range in price from $13-$18. Best of luck to Brown on her new business venture!

