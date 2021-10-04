Trending:

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Joins Reintroduction Of Bill That Would Require Medicare To Expense Wigs

OCTOBER 4, 2021

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is all about keeping it real and advocating for those who need it most. Two years ago, Representatives James McGovern and David Schweikert introduced a bipartisan bill that would see to it that Medicare would cover wigs for people undergoing treatments that cause hair loss, such as chemotherapy, or those who are affected by alopecia, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its hair follicles and can lead to partial or total hair loss. 

Well, like most bills that are introduced to congress, this bill stalled until Congresswomen Pressley brought her personal experience and joined McGovern in reintroducing bill H.R. 3332. 

"Every person living with alopecia, battling cancer, or facing another medical condition that leads to hair loss should be able to access wigs and other head coverings. Our bill is responsive and sends a powerful message to these communities: We see you, you belong, and you deserve to be treated with dignity and respect," Pressley said in a statement released by McGovern's office.

In January, congresswoman Pressley was candid about her battle with alopecia and decided to stop wearing wigs and embrace her hair loss journey. Wigs can cost thousands of dollars, so we hope that this bill is passed. 

