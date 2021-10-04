Rep. Ayanna Pressley Joins Reintroduction Of Bill That Would Require Medicare To Expense Wigs

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is all about keeping it real and advocating for those who need it most. Two years ago, Representatives James McGovern and David Schweikert introduced a bipartisan bill that would see to it that Medicare would cover wigs for people undergoing treatments that cause hair loss, such as chemotherapy, or those who are affected by alopecia, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its hair follicles and can lead to partial or total hair loss.

Well, like most bills that are introduced to congress, this bill stalled until Congresswomen Pressley brought her personal experience and joined McGovern in reintroducing bill H.R. 3332.