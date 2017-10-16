The Internet Is Outraged at Fashion Nova's New 'Klan Hooded Tunic'

Fashion Nova is a fashion brand that used the network of social media influencers to become a serious household name. You can scroll through your Instagram daily and see your favorite celebrities showing off their “new” Fashion Nova jeans. Who can forget Cardi B.’s popular videos talking about how she keeps her cash by shopping at the budget-friendly online store.

Over the weekend, Fashion Nova took to their Instagram to show off their latest addition to their collection. While the new looks are usually met with loads of likes and rave reviews, their “Klan Hoodied Tunic" raised lots of brows.

(Photo: Fashion Nova via Instagram)















The Sunday post on Instagram had many consumers righteously alarmed by the chosen name of the conveniently white/beige hoodie. Modeled by a lighter skinned model, the “Klan Hooded Tunic” received many comments screaming foul play at the hoodie, which seems to reference the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), who are known for spreading hatred among African-American individuals while wearing white hoods.

(Photo: Fashion Nova)















Faithful customers began to speak out immediately in disgust about the horrible product name. “Same thing I said I just told my whole family to never buy from them they all unfollowed lol but they don't care about our lil money that's why they named it Klan , it's only one definition for that word so they did this on purpose!” shared one commenter on their Instagram post. Even Twitter got involved.

More alarming, with the large amount of complaints, the post remained up and unedited until 11:30 a.m. EST Monday. “I keep checking to see if they pulled it and I can not believe it's still up!” expressed an upset Instagram commenter. Apparently the brand cares nothing about the feelings of those who purchase from their large fashion brand. There were even accusations from a commenter who said their comments were deleted. If this is so, isn’t that forwarding the agenda to removing the First Amendment, which allows “free speech”? Things that make you say, hmmm… We wonder how many of our favorite celebrities will still be in their Fashion Nova looks?

Written by BET Staff