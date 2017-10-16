Cardi B Spent $7K On These Sunglasses Over The Weekend

Coming off both of her wins from the Hip Hop Awards, Cardi B. treated herself to a shopping spree this weekend. This time though, the “Bodak Yellow” singer was not spending her coins on red bottoms but on sun blockers (hater blockers?) instead.
Cardi shared her hype over recently purchased sunnies she found in Philly at Sunglass Blink after a state to state hunt. According to the singer, she had been trying to track down the below blinged out $1,135 Gucci sunnies that are sold out everywhere.
Not only did she find these, but three others.
Gucci $1,380
Gucci $1,380
Jacques Marie Mage $775 (And yes, we had to Google it!)
And two for her man, Offset.
Linda Farrow $1,275
Jacques Marie Mage $775
Cardi may have dropped $7K on these frames total but at least she’s not selfish. She treated herself and her man because matching your fly with your man’s is a must. “Ain't no complaints,” around here.
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
