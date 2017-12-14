See Rihanna Fully Embrace Her New Curves In These Skin Tight Skinny Jeans

For example, are skinny jeans back? What do we do with the collection of wide-legged pants we've mixed into our wardrobe after RiRi set off the oversize trend ?

Rihanna is the patron saint of emerging trends, if you didn't know. So when we saw her rocking skinny jeans the other day, we were left with more questions than answers.

We don't have any definite answers for you guys, apologies on that front. If we had to channel our inner RiRi to dole out advice, we'd say the following: get you a girl that can do both!

Trends are so fleeting that by the time you get your wardrobe sorted for any given season, new hot trends will already be brewing in the zeitgeist. So what's a girl to do? Just say eff trends altogether!

If you want to take a page directly out of RiRi's book, these very jeans can be yours! This Citizens of Humanity skinny crop style retails for $229.

Happy shopping.